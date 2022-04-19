JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An at-risk, runaway teenager from Jefferson County was announced missing Monday evening.

Jason Able, 17, was last seen at Golden High School around 10 a.m., Monday.

Jason is five feet seven inches tall, thinly built with long, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue puffy jacket, a grey or blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Jason may be in the area of 4900 S. Platte River Road. If you spot Jason, please call the Jeffco Sherrif’s Office at (303) 271-0211.