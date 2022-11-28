Jackson Lopez, 16, was last seen Monday evening at his residence in Fort Collins. 11/28/2022.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk 16-year-old who has been missing since around 6 p.m. Monday.

Jackson Lopez, who is on the autism spectrum, was last seen at his home on the 1100 block of East County Road 30 close to Donath Lake in Fort Collins.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes. Jackson also wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, black boots and an Arizona Cardinals scarf. LCSO mentioned he might also be wearing an Arizona Cardinals beanie hat.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact LCSO at (970) 416-1985.