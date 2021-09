Ramon Fuentes, missing from Aurora (photo from Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A missing 74-year-old man with a cognitive impairment was last seen leaving his home at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Ramon Fuentes left his home in the 400 block of South Atchison Way driving a brown 2009 Honda CRV with Colorado license plate 883ZLB.

Photo from Aurora Police Department

Fuentes is a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see Fuentes, call 911 or APD at 303-627-3100.