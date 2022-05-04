WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Nathalyn Wooten, 78, was last seen driving in the area of 5100 W. 120th Ave, Westminster.

She was driving from Oklahoma, arriving in Colorado on May 1. Wooten was last heard from in a phone call to her granddaughter upon arrival in Westminster.

Wooten has dementia and suffers from severe heart problems. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, around 245 pounds, has brown hair and grey eyes.

Wooten was last known to be wearing blue jeans, brown slip-on shoes and carrying a red and black purse. The type of shirt is unknown.

Wooten drives a 2006 black Ford F150 pickup, with an Oklahoma License plate, LOS337. If you have seen Wooten or her vehicle, please call Westminster Police at (303) 658-4360.