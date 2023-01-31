ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arvada police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk man.

Howard Bruin, 61, was last seen in Arvada on Sunday, but was last in touch with his caregivers around 11 a.m. on Monday, according to Arvada police.

Bruin is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing around 140 pounds and having gray hair. According to police, he is wearing clothes similar to what is shown in the picture below.

Howard Dwayne Bruin has been missing since Monday, Jan. 30. Courtesy: Arvada Police Department 1/31/2023.

Police said Bruin is allowed to come and go from his place of residence and that he is not in contact with staff by phone. It should be noted Bruin may have early signs of dementia.

Anyone with information on Bruin’s whereabouts is asked to please call Arvada police at (720) 898-6900.