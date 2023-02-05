AURORA (KDVR) — UPDATE (8:26 P.M.) The boy has been found safe.

Aurora police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who allegedly ran away from the Dam West neighborhood.

The boy is African American, around 3 feet tall, weighs around 70 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a red shirt with a basketball logo and red basketball shorts.

The boy went missing from the Dam West neighborhood near E. Cornell Avenue and S. Peoria Street around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

He is reported to not be wearing his glasses.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, or to contact Aurora Police at (303) 739-6000.