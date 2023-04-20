Rosendo Wallace, 80, has dementia and has been missing since April 19 in Arvada (Photo credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a senior alert and is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Rosendo Wallace was last seen around 3:15 p.m. on foot in the 5300 block of Otis Street. Police said he may be walking toward north Arvada and that he suffers from dementia.

Wallace is described as a 6-foot-tall man weighing 165 pounds with gray hair and a gray beard. Police said he was wearing pants with a gray T-shirt with the word “Facts” on the front. He also was wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone with information or who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900