ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:53 p.m.): The boy has been found safe, sheriff’s deputies said.

An 8-year-old is missing and an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find him.

Robem Asress is a Black boy who is 4 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white shorts, and gray shoes. He was seen around 2 p.m. at High Plains Elementary School located at 6100 S. Fulton St.

The tweet from Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Robem’s parent was late picking him up from school and he has not been seen since he walked out of the building.

ACSO said dozens of deputies are searching the area, trails and a nearby pond.

If you see Robem, call 303-795-4711.