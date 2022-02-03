Missing 72-year-old woman found safe, reunited with family

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:44 p.m.): Aurora Police reported that Seeley has been found safe and is back with her family.

ORIGINAL: Aurora Police are asking for assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Jean Seeley, 72, was last seen driving a 1989 gray or silver with a red stripe GMC sierra truck (CO plate: ONL-711) in the 1000 block of South Salida Way at 8:40 a.m.

Seeley is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket with mountains on it, blue jeans, a blue denim shirt, and white sneakers.

Aurora Police tweeted that she has early signs of dementia. If you see Seeley or the vehicle described, call 911 immediately.