FIRESTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — A 6-year-old girl has been considered endangered and missing for more than a week, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The girl, Jazelle Martinez, is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. She stands about 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a rainbow and blue jeans and has a purple birthmark on her lower left back.

The Firestone Police Department and CBI sent out an alert last week. According to the alert, new information indicates the girl was last seen with her noncustodial older sister, Alexis Martinez, in the 700 block of Wolff Street in Denver on April 14.

(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The missing girl’s grandmother, Martha Britton, told FOX31 that April 14 is the same date the 6-year-old’s father was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

“She needs help. She has been through a lot,” Britton said, adding, “She lost her mother on April 25th of last year, so now she’s lost both parents and she just needs to come home. I am very concerned. She’s not getting her education. They are shuffling her from family member to family member and she’s not at home.”

Britton said she cannot get a hold of her granddaughter or Alexis Martinez.

“I’m not sure what’s going on,” Britton said. “I have nowhere else to turn. I just need people to keep an eye out, find her, get her home, and let her get the help she needs.”

Police are asking anyone who has seen Martinez to call 911 or Firestone Police at 303-833-0811.