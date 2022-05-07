DENVER (KDVR)– A 58-year-old woman has been missing since Friday and police are asking for help finding her.

Teresa Alvarado Espino’s last known location was at her residence on May 6 near E. 50th Avenue and Steele Street in Denver.

Alvarado Espino suffers from diminished cognitive abilities and may have difficulty communicating. She was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater and dark gray sweatpants. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with gray/white hair.

The Denver Police Department is asking anyone who knows her whereabouts to call 720-913-2000 and press 2.