AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a 4-month-old missing from Aurora has been found safe.

The child was supposed to be in the care of the Department of Human Services but went missing with his biological parents, the Aurora Police Department said just before 7:30 p.m. The child was found within the hour.

Police said they are in contact with the child’s parents, Eldin Cartagena, 29, and Roman Holmes, 32, and investigators will determine possible charges as appropriate.