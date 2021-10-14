Missing 19-year-old found dead inside vehicle in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Department says a man reported missing was found dead inside of a vehicle earlier this week.

Police said 19-year-old Jacob Fooshee was reported as a missing person on Oct. 10. Fooshee was last seen on Oct. 9 driving a red Mercedes Benz sedan.

Around 9:19 a.m. on Oct. 11, police were called to the 100 block of 30th Ave. for a medical assistance call.

At that time, police found Fooshee dead inside the vehicle.

Greeley police said detectives were called to the scene to take over the investigation.

Police said the Weld County Coroner’s Office ruled Fooshee’s death as a homicide.

Police ask that if you have any information on this case and have not been interviewed by officers, please contact Detective John Kinne at 970-350-9603.