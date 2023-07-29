DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is seeking help to find a 13-year-old who has been missing since Friday.
Hizhonestie Hastie was reported missing from his home in the 13700 block of E. 13th Circle.
The teen is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, black t-shirt, blue stained skinny jeans and white shoes.
APD said Hizhonestie is known to regularly be in the area near the Decatur-Federal RTD station in Denver and a friend’s house in Thornton.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).