DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is seeking help to find a 13-year-old who has been missing since Friday.

Hizhonestie Hastie was reported missing from his home in the 13700 block of E. 13th Circle.

Hizhonestie Hastie, 13, missing from home in Aurora (Photo credit: Aurora Police Department)

The teen is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, black t-shirt, blue stained skinny jeans and white shoes.

APD said Hizhonestie is known to regularly be in the area near the Decatur-Federal RTD station in Denver and a friend’s house in Thornton.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).