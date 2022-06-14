EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing in El Paso County.

Travon Cardozo was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Security-Widefield approximately in the 7200 block of Sullivan Drive.

Travon is 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 75 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top with blue and yellow shorts and black shoes.

Travon has a history of running away. Anyone who has information on Travon or his location is asked to call El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719)-390-5555.