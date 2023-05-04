Hezekiah Pope, 10, was last seen in the 2900 block of South Granby Street in Aurora on Thursday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a 10-year-old boy has not been seen since he left a friend’s house in Aurora on Thursday afternoon.

Hezekiah Pope was last seen around 3:50 p.m. leaving the home in the 2900 block of South Granby Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

He is described as 4 feet 7 inches tall and about 80 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored army-style jacket, black shirt with red writing, blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone who’s seen Hezekiah or may know where he is is asked to call 911.