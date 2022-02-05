Mirage Sports Bar armed robbery suspect arrested

Zakkery Madden, 28, was arrested after attempting robbery outside of Mirage Sports Bar on 2/4/2022. Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 2/5/2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County deputies responded to an armed robbery in progress Friday night after 10 p.m. at the Mirage Sports Bar in Littleton, Co.

The two victims were exiting the bar when they saw a Zakkery Madden, 28, approaching them. Madden told them he had a gun and demanded the keys to their car.

During the robbery, one of the victims called 911. During the conversation with 911 dispatch, Madden allegedly pulled out a hand gun and fired into the air. The victims then gave Madden the keys to their Lexus and he fled the scene in the stolen car.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted in the area by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Madden was apprehended and taken into custody.

It turns out, Madden was also connected to suspicious activity earlier that evening, having been reported to police by a homeowner near south Field Street. Madden was said to have been peering into the homeowner’s car, and was scared off by the car alarm activated by the same owner.

Madden was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for Robbery, Felony Menacing, Reckless Endangerment and Possession of Drugs.