Two people suffered minor injuries after a light rail train derailed on RTD’s W Line. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a W Line light rail train derailed on Saturday.

The Regional Transportation District said at approximately 9:30 a.m., the first car of a light rail train derailed at the Jefferson County Government Center – Golden Station. There were four customers and an operator on board the train.

Investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the derailment.

The W Line was supplemented by shuttle buses at Red Rocks College and Jefferson County stations after the derailment.

The line is operating as normal between Red Rocks College Station and Denver Union Station.

The Jefferson County Station will remain closed to the public until further notice, RTD said.