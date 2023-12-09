DENVER (KDVR) — One person suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash that resulted in a light pole snapping and ending up in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The crash happened near South Union Boulevard and West Texas Drive in Lakewood Saturday afternoon, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

A driver lost control, clipped another vehicle and rolled, WMFR said. This caused a light pole to snap and end up in the passenger seat.

  • A light pole ended up in the passenger seat of a vehicle after a rollover crash on Dec. 9, 2023 in Lakewood, Colorado.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was extricated and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.