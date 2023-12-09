DENVER (KDVR) — One person suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash that resulted in a light pole snapping and ending up in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The crash happened near South Union Boulevard and West Texas Drive in Lakewood Saturday afternoon, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

A driver lost control, clipped another vehicle and rolled, WMFR said. This caused a light pole to snap and end up in the passenger seat.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was extricated and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.