JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A minor has been arrested in connection with the Oak Fire, which burned 153 acres near the Ken Caryl neighborhood last December.

West Metro Fire said in a tweet Wednesday that the minor will be completing community service and court-appointed fire education classes.

The Oak Fire in Ken Caryl as seen from Sedalia (Credit: Corinne Miller)

A West Metro Firefighter at the Ken Caryl Fire on Dec. 27, 2021 (Credi: West Metro Fire Rescue)

A grass fire in Ken Caryl on Dec. 27, 2021 forced some evacuations and a closure on part of C-470. (Credit: KDVR)

A fire caused CDOT to close part of C-470 in Ken Caryl on Dec. 27, 2021. (Credit: CDOT)

A grass fire burning in Ken Caryl on Dec. 27, 2021. (Credit: City of Littleton)

Oak Fire in Ken Caryl (photo from Jeffco Sheriff)

The Oak Fire in Ken Caryl as seen from Sedalia (Credit: Corinne Miller)

The fire burned near Kipling and C-470 on Dec. 27.