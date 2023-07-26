DENVER (KDVR) — Starting Aug. 7, people who are under the age of 21 will not be able to buy any firearms in the state of Colorado.

Federal law already restricts anyone under 21 from buying handguns, but the new law restricts the purchase of any firearm in Colorado to people who are 21 or over.

Colorado’s 21-and-up gun law

The law makes purchasing a gun when you’re under 21 years old punishable by up to one year in jail or a $1,000 fine. Anyone who sells or transfers a firearm to someone under 21 could be punished with up to 18 months in jail or a $5,000 fine.

There are some exceptions to the law. More specifically, there are three groups of people to whom the new law does not apply.

Two of the groups exempt from the minimum purchasing age are active-duty military and peace officers. Those who are certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training board will also be able to buy firearms.

Over-21 gun law faces lawsuit

A federal lawsuit was filed against Polis and the state in April over the new law, claiming that it is unconstitutional.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, the group that filed the lawsuit, said the law goes against the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms. The same group also sued over the minimum waiting period law.

Other gun laws passed in Colorado

The new age requirement is one of five gun-related laws passed in the 2023 legislative session.

One of the measures expanded the red flag law in the state and went into effect in April after it was signed by Gov. Jared Polis. Another established a minimum three-day waiting period before a firearm can be delivered to someone and will go into effect in October.

Another law makes it easier for victims of gun violence to sue firearm manufacturers and also goes into effect in October.

A law that bans “ghost guns,” or firearms without serial numbers, will go into effect in January 2024.