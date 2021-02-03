Mini goats will be allowed in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton City Council approved on Tuesday a pilot program that will allow miniature goats in single-family detached homes.

The two-year program offers 10 permits through a lottery, which is open until Feb. 28. The lottery drawing will be lived streamed on March 2 at 10 a.m.

Brighton’s Goat Keeping Pilot Program restrictions include:

Only disbudded female miniature goats will be allowed (24.5-inches tall at withers)

No more or less than two goats per property

Goats would be considered household pets and count towards the maximum of four allowed

per property

per property Rabies vaccination would be required

No on-site breeding or slaughter

Only allowed on single-family detached properties with landowner permission

Permits required (inspections, test on goat care, waste management plan approved, fee of $100 to

cover the permit review, test and two inspections, and periodic inspections by community

services officers)

cover the permit review, test and two inspections, and periodic inspections by community services officers) A minimum lot size of 7,500 square feet will be required

For additional information check the city’s Goat Keeping Pilot Program page or contact Shannon McDowell, City of Brighton long range planner, smcdowell@brightonco.gov or 303-655-2015.