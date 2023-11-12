DENVER (KDVR) — John Matocha, quarterback for the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers, has made more touchdowns than any other player in the history of college football.

He broke the all-time record Saturday for total career touchdowns among all divisions in the NCAA.

The Orediggers finished the regular season undefeated and secured their fifth consecutive Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship title after beating Fort Lewis 82-0 on Saturday.

During the game, Matocha threw three touchdowns and ran in a fourth to pass the previously tied record-holders Case Keenum from Houston and Blaine Hawkins from Central Iowa.

Matocha holds the new record for the entire NCAA at 181 touchdowns, including 155 passing, 25 rushing and one catch.

Matocha is tied with Keenum for third in passing touchdowns among all divisions at 155.

After Saturday’s win, Mines became the third team in RMAC history to win five or more consecutive titles, according to a release from the school.

Mines will be representing Super Region 4 as the No. 1 seed in the Division II playoffs with a first-round bye.

Their first playoff game will be on Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Alumni Field at Marv Kay Stadium in Golden.