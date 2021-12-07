Miner’s Candle Fire near Idaho Springs reaches 80% containment

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Clear Creek Fire Authority announced the Miner’s Candle Wildfire is at 80% containment.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said all evacuations for the fire were lifted Monday. The fire prompted evacuations on Sunday.

The fire originated at a home outside of Idaho Springs, according to first responders. So far, two buildings and four outbuildings have burned. No reported injuries have come in as of Monday morning.

Albers said the fire burned around 15 acres.