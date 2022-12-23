AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the city’s ability to battle fires.

On Friday, Aurora Water said in a tweet that police are searching for those responsible for a string of vandalisms in which five of the city’s hydrants were opened.

According to Aurora Water, these vandals wasted an estimated half a million gallons at every hydrant they opened.

aurora fire hydrant vandals waste millions of gallons, pre opening aurora fire hydrant vandals waste millions of gallons

“This dangerous situation could impact our city’s fire firefighting ability and pose a risk to our water mains,” the statement from Aurora Water said.

Aurora Public School’s security cameras captured footage of one of the vandals opening a hydrant while a presumed accomplice stands in a nearby parking lot next to a black Chevy/GMC Crew Cab pickup truck, estimated to be a model from between 1998 and 2007.

The Aurora Police Department is now asking anyone who may recognize this vehicle or knows anything about this string of vandalism to come forward and speak with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, which you can do by calling 720-913-7867.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released.