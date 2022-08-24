WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A military Humvee was involved in a rollover crash in Weld County.

According to Colorado State Patrol, they received a call at 4:32 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover between Weld County Road 107 and 112.

When medical personnel arrived, they found a U.S. Air Force Humvee with four airmen inside had rolled over.

According to CSP, two of the airmen were injured and are being transported by helicopter to a local hospital. CSP did not immediately release the extent of the injuries but did note that the helicopter transport could be due to the remote location of the crash and not because of the severity of the injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.