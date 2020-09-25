Mile High Horror Film Festival goes virtual for 2020

DENVER (KDVR) – A long-running Denver film festival will be going virtual this year in response to the lockdown and restrictions imposed by the Colorado state government.

Imagine, if you will, a world where people are faceless and stay away from each other. That you don’t have to imagine; it’s our current reality.

“It’s surreal,” said Timothy Schultz.

Schultz knows all about dystopian worlds — he’s the founder and director of the Mile High Horror Film Festival.

“I wanted to create a festival, start a festival in Denver, and there was no horror film festival in Colorado at the time,” he said.

There is now.

Since 2010, save for a couple years, the Mile High Horror Film Festival has been entertaining and scaring thousands of fright fans.

“Whether you’re watching a zombie, a vampire, or whether it’s a psychological thriller or whatever it is, it’s really an escape to get your mind off of things,” Schultz said.

If there were ever a year to escape from, it’s 2020. That’s why the show must go on.

“Just because we can’t be in a theater and the same space together doesn’t mean we can’t still reach our fans,” said Schultz.

More than 100 films will air over the next 10 days. Q&A sessions with directors and actors also will be featured.

The festival started Thursday and runs through Oct. 4. More information is available on its website.

And the best part of the virtual festival? If it’s too scary, you can just hit pause.