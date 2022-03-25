DENVER (KDVR) — Expect a beautiful day in the 60s for Friday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will near record highs on Saturday through Monday in Denver.
Here are five things to know for Friday:
- Investigators are looking into the cause of the Mile High fire
- Boyd Lake State Park’s boating season kicked off Friday morning
- First Lady Jill Biden will visit Denver
- Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped to 4%
- 71-year-old released from jail after marking pickleball court
