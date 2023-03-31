DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. As a warning, Saturday is April Fools’ Day, so be on the lookout for tricks and pranks.

Weather-wise, sunny, breezy and warmer weather moves in for the weekend. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s Saturday, then near 70 on Sunday. 

Things to do this weekend

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:

  1. Mile High Beer Festival – Saturday
  2. Ghosts of Cheesman Park – Walking Tour – Sunday
  3. Free Easter Eggstravaganza – Lafayette – Saturday
  4. National Après Day – Breckenridge – Friday
  5. Spring Festival: Hop & Shop – Englewood – Saturday
  6. Great American RV Show– Denver – Saturday
  7. Rocky Mountain Train Show – Saturday and Sunday
  8. Absurd April Fools’ Day Parade – Longmont- Saturday
  9. Beer HERE! Brewing the New West Exhibit – Boulder – now until Sept. 3
  10. Free photos with the Easter Bunny – Cherry Creek – Friday until April 8

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.