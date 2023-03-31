DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. As a warning, Saturday is April Fools’ Day, so be on the lookout for tricks and pranks.
Weather-wise, sunny, breezy and warmer weather moves in for the weekend. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s Saturday, then near 70 on Sunday.
Things to do this weekend
Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:
- Mile High Beer Festival – Saturday
- Ghosts of Cheesman Park – Walking Tour – Sunday
- Free Easter Eggstravaganza – Lafayette – Saturday
- National Après Day – Breckenridge – Friday
- Spring Festival: Hop & Shop – Englewood – Saturday
- Great American RV Show– Denver – Saturday
- Rocky Mountain Train Show – Saturday and Sunday
- Absurd April Fools’ Day Parade – Longmont- Saturday
- Beer HERE! Brewing the New West Exhibit – Boulder – now until Sept. 3
- Free photos with the Easter Bunny – Cherry Creek – Friday until April 8
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.