Mike Piper selected as new Arvada Fire Chief

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada Fire Protection District announced on Friday that Mike Piper has been selected as the new Fire Chief for the district. The position was previously held by retired Chief Jon Greer.

Piper is a 28-year member of the district, and was sworn in as Chief on April 13.

“We attracted top candidates on a regional and national level. This is a testament to the great organization we have created here in Arvada. We are very excited to promote Mike Piper as the Chief of the department as it was essential for us to select a candidate who was prepared to lead the department as the emergency response profession evolves and changes,” stated Bob Loveridge, District Board President.

Arvada Fire says Piper is a talented leader, and has broad experience in fire operations, organization panning and human resources.

For the last 12 years, Piper has been the Deputy Chief of Operations. Prior to that role, he had also been a Fire Inspector and Firefighter EMT-B for Fairmount Fire Protection District, as well as a Fire Inspector and Plans Examiner for South Metro Fire Rescue.

“It is an honor to be selected as the Fire Chief for the Arvada Fire Protection District. We are a progressive organization with a long history of community involvement and excellence. I am extremely humbled and proud to have been involved up to this point and am excited to lead us into the future. The District has top notch firefighters and a staff who serve the community at a high level of service and I am excited to be part of the continued success,” Piper says.