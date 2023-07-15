DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is set to inaugurate its first new mayor in 12 years, marking a new political era for the Mile High City.

Mayor-elect Mike Johnston will take the reins from Mayor Michael Hancock in a ceremony on Monday morning. He will be sworn in as the city’s 46th mayor.

Hancock has served as Denver’s mayor for three terms. That’s 12 years of leading Colorado’s capital city through a period of major population growth in the metro area and the change that comes with it, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters last month traded one Michael for another when Johnston, a former state senator, was voted into office. He defeated Kelly Brough, the president and CEO of the Denver Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor-elect Mike Johnston announced his mayoral transition team. He’s pictured here with inauguration chair state Rep. Leslie Herod and transition co-chair Sen. Julie Gonzales. (KDVR)

Mayor-elect Mike Johnston’s transition team

Colorado state Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, is Johnston’s inauguration chair.

His transition committee includes Ami Desai, chief operating officer at Gary Community Ventures, as executive director. Co-chairs include former Denver Mayor Federico Peña; state Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver; former Denver Post editor Greg Moore; Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett; and organizational and diversity strategist Makisha Boothe.

The mayor-elect’s administration has been working to fill roles in the weeks since his election. A list of open positions can be found here.

How to watch Mike Johnston’s mayoral inauguration

Johnston’s inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Monday, July 17, at 10 a.m. It will be broadcast live on Denver 8 TV and on the city’s social media channels.

FOX31 will also cover the event on air and online at kdvr.com and in the app.