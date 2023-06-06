DENVER (KDVR) — Mike Johnston has been elected mayor of Denver, defeating Kelly Brough in the runoff race.

The race had been tight since the two advanced to the runoff following April’s election, with a poll early in the race showing Johnston with a slight lead over Brough. A total of 17 candidates for mayor were on the ballot in April.

Johnston had a significant advantage in money raised to support his candidacy, with millions more in super PAC money backing his campaign than Brough’s.

Johnston will be sworn in as Denver’s 46th mayor on July 17.

This was the first open mayor’s race in 12 years, since Michael Hancock was first elected in 2011.

As the city’s new mayor, Johnston will face issues including homelessness in the city, school safety and an influx of migrants from the southern U.S. border.

As the leader of the city and county of Denver, the mayor proposes the budge and oversees the operations of Denver International Airport, the police department, the sheriff’s office, the Department of Public Safety and more than 11,000 city and county employees.