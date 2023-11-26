DENVER (KDVR) — The number of migrants arriving in Denver remains steady. The city’s migrant support dashboard reported 22 arriving Saturday with 97 arriving Sunday.

The total number sent to Denver since last December has exceeded 28,000.

In north Denver near Interstate 70, an encampment has cropped up with some families but mostly single men.

These folks tread new ground in the U.S. in search of a better life. The latest obstacle they face is snow, some have never seen it before.

Folks like Shannon drop by with clothes or a warm drink.

“They told me they need sleeping bags and I think most importantly what I’ve heard is they need some way to be able to work,” Shannon said.

Miguel Eduardo Alvarez-Lugo is staying at the encampment in north Denver.

“The truth is we aren’t asking for money or a handout,” Miguel said. “We are only hoping for support from the U.S. government for work permits because we want to improve our lives.”

Anything could be an improvement from living at the encampment where having cup noodles and a pot to heat water is a luxury.

“We don’t want to live in these conditions and we’re only here because we have nowhere else to go,” Miguel said. “For the time being this is our situation.”

The city has activated the cold weather shelter plan, opening ballrooms and two different hotels with hundreds of beds, but with donations from citizens, the group living at the encampment in north Denver is choosing to stay among their fellow migrants.

“Several people have come by donating food, clothes, other items to help people staying here and I’m thankful for people coming to help,” Miguel said.

Others brought canopies, where the migrants have been given propane tanks and heaters to warm themselves on cold nights. Propane remains illegal at public easements.

“Unfortunately the cold weather is very harsh,” Miguel said, “and we’ve never experienced these cold temperatures before but we’re here now and hoping to get work permits very soon.”

Waiting to work, accepting what charity people are willing to share, restless nights in freezing temperatures.

“You probably aren’t sleeping,” Shannon said. “It’s just too cold to sleep no matter how many layers you have.”