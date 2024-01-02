DENVER (KDVR) — Plans for a homeless encampment sweep Wednesday morning are still a go after dozens of migrants who live there voiced concerns at Denver City Council on Tuesday night.

That sweep is scheduled to happen at Zuni Street and Speer Bouelvard, where hundreds of migrants have been living. Some of these migrants went to the council to voice concerns about the sweep, but they mainly wanted the council to know that they’re ready to work and give back to the Denver community.

Council members Shontel Lewis and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez met with migrants.

“We don’t want y’all on the streets — let’s just say that — and we will continue to fight for you,” Lewis said to the migrants in attendance.

An encampment near the area of Speer Boulevard and Zuni Street in Denver on Jan. 2, 2024. (KDVR)

Johana Gonzalez, one of the migrants who addressed the council, was a nurse back home. It’s a skill she’s ready to bring to Denver, but for her and so many others, work permits are standing in the way.

“We really need work authorizations, and we understand that that’s not it’s not a local government’s decision to make. But we are here, and we want to continue to support our families. We don’t want the government to continue paying for all of our expenses, you know. That’s not what we want. We want to be able to work and sustain ourselves,” Gonzalez said.

The city says the plan is still a go, mainly because they plan to connect these migrants with housing and are working to open two shelters. To date, the city said it’s received more than 300 rental applications, and nearly 100 have already moved or are set to move from the encampment into housing.