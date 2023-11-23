DENVER (KDVR) — There were frantic moments in downtown Denver on Thanksgiving morning as a group of migrants was attacked by a knife-wielding man.

One person died in the attack, but that person’s identity has not been released.

FOX31 was covering an unrelated story at the street corner when this reporter witnessed the attack unfold. The Denver Police Department said it is investigating the stabbing.

Cell phone video showed the scene unfolding as it continued to grow more violent. People can be seen fighting off a man they said had a knife and had been harassing them since late Wednesday night.

“He came looking for problems,” one of the migrants said.

Venezuelan migrants fight back attacker

The migrants say they are from Venezuela and the attacker was telling them they were not welcome here and for them to return to their country.

They told FOX31 they believe the man is from Cuba and spoke English and Spanish.

“We pulled out sticks and knives,” one migrant said of the effort to defend their group.

One woman said she unsuccessfully tried to calm the man down.

“I told him, ‘Let’s go. Take it easy. Let’s go. Take it easy,’” she said.

Denver Police initially said two people were hurt in what they described as a stabbing. FOX31 saw CPR being performed on a man before he was put into an ambulance.

David Garcia tried to help after a group of migrants tackled the alleged attacker.

“I actually took the knife out of his hands and disarmed him,” Garcia said.

The unhoused migrants told FOX31 that the attacker appeared to be under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. The group of migrants also said Thursday’s attack comes on the heels of another by four men on Wednesday night.

The group said they do not want trouble and are looking for work.