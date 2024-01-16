DENVER (KDVR) — In November, the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center asked middle schoolers to pick from a potential list of names for the first five wolves that were reintroduced in Colorado.

Thousands of students across the state helped name the five wolves that were released in December.

On Tuesday, those names were released to the public.

In preparation for the first five gray wolves, CWWC wanted the children of Colorado to have the opportunity to be a part of reintroducing a once-native species.

Across the state, thousands of students from grades fifth through eighth chose from a list of 14 potential names. Of the 67 schools that participated in Colorado, these were the final five names chosen.

River

River is a light-gray wolf. His name signifies peace and growth.

Aspen

The name Aspen was chosen for the darker gray female wolf. The name is native to Colorado, and it means “shield” and “magical powers,” according to CWWC.

Maverick

The third wolf is a gray female, now named Maverick. The name means “independent” or “rebel.”

Ghost

Ghost is a black female wolf. The name means “spirit of the forest,” said CWWC.

Shadow

Shadow is the black male wolf. His name means “secretive” or “elusive.”

The first five wolves were accompanied by more that were released in late December. Now, 10 wolves have been reintroduced to Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it’s working to reintroduce 15 wolves by the middle of March. CPW hopes to release 30 to 50 wolves captured by nearby states over the next few years.

To follow along with the reintroduced wolves, visit wolfeducation.org.