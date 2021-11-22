Middle school teacher charged with multiple sex offenses, cruelty to animals

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – A 25-year-old middle school teacher is facing multiple sex offenses, as well as a cruelty to animals charge in Jefferson County.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Monday that Justin Paul Manter of Lakewood faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Manter was taken into custody on Nov. 17. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 14.

The district attorney’s office did not provide further details about the charges or where Manter was a teacher.

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.