SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says a Summit Middle School physical education teacher has been arrested on multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect has been identified as Leonard Alan Grams, 62, a PE and project initiative teacher.

The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office on Oct. 27, 2021, by the school district.

The sheriff’s office said the school district received seven reports from female middle school students of alleged sexual misconduct by Grams from Sept. 30, 2021, to Oct. 24, 2021.

The reports stated that Grams had inappropriately engaged in unlawful sexual contact with the victims during class activities.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said search warrants were served to the school district and they uncovered and secured hundreds of pages of documents and interviews that the school completed during its initial investigation.

The sheriff’s office also conducted interviews of victims, parents of victims, possible witnesses, Grams, district officials, among others.

Once the investigation was completed, an arrest warrant was issued for Grams for the following:

Five counts of sex assault on a child

Three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust

Grams turned himself into the sheriff’s office on Aug. 9, 2022, and was taken into custody without incident, SCSO said.

“This case is heartbreaking. I am humbled by the bravery of these young victims to come forward. I am also proud of the Detectives investigating this case. The quality of their work, coupled with their compassion and empathy not just for the victims, but also their families, exemplifies the mission statement of the Summit County Sherriff’s Office. This combined determination by both the victims and the Detectives sends a clear message to predators, and more importantly to the community, that this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might have information on this case or believes they may have been a victim of Grams to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.