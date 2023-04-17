LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A middle school teacher in Larimer County was accused of sexually assaulting a former student in the early 2000s.

Robert Denise, 59, was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on Sunday.

In January, a former student of Cache La Poudre Middle School contacted law enforcement about two incidents involving Denise, who had been employed by the school since 1995.

The victim told investigators that, during his time as a student in the early 2000s, Denise inappropriately touched him on several occasions.

After a thorough investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Denise, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators are concerned that there may be other victims. Anyone with information about unreported incidents of inappropriate conduct or abuse was asked to contact investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586.

People can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 and remain anonymous.