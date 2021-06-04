Middle Fire burns 30 acres in Rio Blanco County

by: Maris Westrum

BLM crews supervising Middle Fire. Courtesy: Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office

MEEKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Middle Fire has now burned almost 30 acres of land, 20 miles southwest of Meeker in Rio Blanco County.

As of June 1, the Bureau of Land Management, Northwest District Fire and Aviation and the White River Field Office decided to let the fire burn for ecological benefits.

Three Bureau of Land Management — BLM — engines are standing by. BLM fire crews are using natural barriers and roads to their advantage in order to supervise the fire.

BLM fire officials are warning residents to expect smoke to be visible for the next few days.

BLM said they plan to announce any updates regarding the Middle Fire.

