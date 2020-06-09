Microburst causes 102 mph wind, severe damage in Akron

AKRON, Colo. (KDVR) — Pinpoint Weather Metorologist Chris Tomer said Tuesday that a microburst caused 102 mile per wind in Akron, along with reports of severe damage to the city.

Reports submitted to the National Weather Service state that multiple power poles are down, large trees are down, multiple carports were removed from homes, several outbuildings and grain silos were demolished and a radio tower was folded in half.

Jamie Arfsten shared these pictures of damage in Akron.

Town of Akron residents assessing damages and conducting debris cleanup as they start recovery from an early morning storm. pic.twitter.com/YJ0h91Tqtb — Kevin Kuretich (@COEM_NEFM) June 9, 2020

