ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado native who saved a skier from strangling on a chairlift at Arapahoe Basin years ago is now being awarded the nation’s highest honor of civilian heroism.

Mickey Wilson is a professional slackliner and told FOX31 that on the day of the heroic rescue, he was in the right place, at the right time, with the right skills. His daring decisions saved a man’s life and earned him Carnegie Medal for his selfless actions.

No matter the season, from base jumping in the summer to snowboarding in the winter, you will find Wilson risking it all with his love and passion for extreme sports. In January 2017, he risked it all to save a man’s life at Arapahoe Basin ski area. The near-death experience happened six years ago but is still on Wilson’s mind and is something he will never forget.

“Sometimes I close my eyes and remember what those moments were like,” Wilson said. “Because they were really intense, like really intense moments.”

‘It was unreal and intense’ as skier was strangled

Video taken in 2017 shows a skier dangling from the chairlift after the straps from his avalanche backpack got tangled, which ended up choking him and knocking him unconscious.

“This guy is strangling in front of you, and he’s been hanging by his neck for four minutes,” Wilson recalled. “It was unreal and intense.”

Wilson said he heard the commotion and fellow onlookers tried to form a human pyramid to reach the man, but it was unsuccessful. That’s when the Colorado slackliner jumped into action and put his skills to the test in a harrowing movie-like rescue.

“I just knew that I had the skills to make those moves and make it happen,” Wilson said.

He ran up the hill, climbed the chairlift tower, shimmied the cable, jumped onto the skier’s chair and cut the backpack straps with a knife. The video then shows the unresponsive skier fall into the fresh powder, where he was revived and survived.

“It’s just a freak accident,” Wilson said. “It made me realize life is a lot more out of our control than we realize.”

Mickey Wilson (KDVR)

He said the incident allowed him to take life by the horns even more, which includes a daring marriage proposal while slacklining and partaking in more extreme sports.

Now, Wilson is being honored with a prestigious Carnegie Medal that is awarded to civilians who put their lives in danger to save others. The humble hero told FOX31 he shies away from the title.

“I consider myself a slackliner and just a good guy. I couldn’t sit there and watch him die,” Wilson said. “I’m extremely honored and humbled.”

Wilson saved a man’s life and gained a lifelong friend. The two are now involved in each other’s lives and share a special bond on and off the slopes.

As far as the medal, Wilson will receive the handmade hardware in the coming weeks. He said he would love to have his wife throw it to him while he’s slacklining but will also be okay with a small ceremony in Golden, where he currently lives.