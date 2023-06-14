DENVER (KDVR) — The state’s culinary scene is in the spotlight as the renowned Michelin Guide is expanding to Colorado.

Michelin Stars are awarded in rank from lowest to highest of one, two or three. They are based on the “quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time,” according to the Michelin Guide.

While Michelin stars are the most popular and well-known, there are other awards the guide gives out. The Bib Gourmand is given to restaurants that offer great quality food at reasonable prices. Restaurants that display leadership in sustainability are eligible for the Michelin Green Star.

The guide inspectors will be observing restaurants in Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort.

“Colorado has a dynamic culinary scene – one that’s perfect for the Michelin Guide,” International Director of the Michelin Guides Gwendal Poullennec said in a release on the Michelin website. “The state’s hotspot locations feature many creative restaurant teams and an exciting mix of flavors. A blend of cultural influences provides chefs inspiration to reinvent classic dishes. And it all starts with the freshest seasonal ingredients, such as local fruits, vegetables, fish and game. Gourmets will travel from near and far to get a taste of what Colorful Colorado has to offer!”

The Michelin Guide partnered with the Colorado Tourism Office and the selection will be announced later in 2023, a release from Michelin said.