Ex-boyfriend arrested in Conifer woman’s murder

Michele Scott, 55, was found dead on Feb. 15, 2022, in Conifer. Her ex-boyfriend has been arrested in her death. (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

A Conifer woman had not been seen for days when investigators found her ex-boyfriend with her debit card, driving her SUV.

If you or a loved one needs help, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or click here for more resources.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man is accused of murder after his ex-girlfriend’s body was found in Conifer.

Michele Scott, 55, was found Tuesday near the intersection of Pleasant Park and High Grade roads, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Wayne Lotz, 58, is accused of her murder.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, neighbors called Sunday for a welfare check as they had not seen Scott in days. Deputies found the home dark, locked and unoccupied.

The next day, family members gave authorities permission to enter the home. Deputies found the dogs had not been cared for and found “concerning evidence suggesting foul play.”

“Evidence found on her property gave investigators a reason to believe” Lotz was a person of interest, and there was a history of domestic violence calls at the home, most recently on Feb. 7.

On Monday, investigators conducted surveillance on Lotz and found he was driving her 2005 red Toyota Highlander SUV and had her debit card, leading them to arrest him on charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal possession of a financial device.

“Forensic technology” led investigators to Scott’s body on Tuesday.

Lotz faces counts of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and tampering with a deceased human body.

Security camera video sought

Investigators are asking anyone with security cameras to look at their video from the last week for the 2005 red Toyota Highlander. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612 and can remain anonymous.