DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2’s Michael Konopasek is saying farewell after six years in Denver.

Konopasek, a 4-time Emmy award winner, has been an anchor and reporter at the station since 2016.

Before calling Denver home, Michael was a reporter at NBC affiliate KING-TV in Seattle and CBS affiliate KWTV-TV in Oklahoma City.

During his time at FOX31/Channel 2, the Denver Police Department credited Konopasek for bringing the Safe Place program to its attention. They then adopted the program here. It’s an anti-hate crime initiative that Konopasek has covered since it started in Seattle

Konopasek has covered hundreds of stories throughout his career in news, including many that have attracted national and international attention.

2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder County

2021 Boulder King Soopers shooting

2019 “Bomb Cyclone”

2017 deadly ambush of Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies

Gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Taylor Swift sex assault trial in 2017

2015 Umpqua Community College shooting in Roseburg, Oregon.

2014 Marysville Pilchuck High School shooting near Seattle.

2013 deadly EF5 tornado in Moore, Oklahoma

Here’s a look back at some of Konopasek’s photographs from his news career:

“My journeys– for both work and pleasure– have taken me to all 50 states and several countries. In 2018, I was part of a journalism fellowship allowing me to report from the Korean Demilitarized Zone amid U.S. efforts to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons,” Konopasek shared.

Konopasek will be starting a new career as a corporate communications manager for Frontier Airlines.