Metro shelter asking people to ‘swipe right’ on animals in need of a home

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – Cheeky has been patiently waiting for his “furever” home at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley through most of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers from the Humane Society asked graphic artist Lilith Marlene Munck, owner of Motion to Design, to create a cartoon for Cheeky.
“I have two passions in life: creativity and animals. I’ve always felt that animals have very similar emotions to us and are often misunderstood,” said Munck.
“After starting my own graphic design business, it’s a dream come true to be able to give animals a voice and combine both of my passions at once.”
Call 303-703-2938 or email info@hsspv.org to ask about Cheeky, Anita or any other pet.
Anita has been waiting since January to be adopted.
Available pets at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley:
