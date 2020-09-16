Metro shelter asking people to ‘swipe right’ on animals in need of a home

Cheeky hoping his new best friend will meet him soon

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – Cheeky has been patiently waiting for his “furever” home at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley through most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers from the Humane Society asked graphic artist Lilith Marlene Munck, owner of Motion to Design, to create a cartoon for Cheeky.

“I have two passions in life: creativity and animals. I’ve always felt that animals have very similar emotions to us and are often misunderstood,” said Munck.

“After starting my own graphic design business, it’s a dream come true to be able to give animals a voice and combine both of my passions at once.”

Call 303-703-2938 or email info@hsspv.org to ask about Cheeky, Anita or any other pet.

Anita has been waiting since January to be adopted.

Anita is still waiting for her forever home at the Humane Society of the South Platter Valley

