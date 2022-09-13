DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is hoping a bridge replacement project will improve safety along a key portion of the highway that spans the Denver metro.

CDOT has contracted American Civil Constructors to replace the Interstate 70 bridge that crosses Harlan Street in the Lakeside area in both east and westbound lanes. The bridge was built in 1967 and is in need of repairs.

This is one of several I-70 improvement projects CDOT is undertaking, some of which will receive funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law, and is the second bridge replacement project along I-70 in the western part of the metro the department has broke ground on this year.

According to a release, the project will also include safety improvements for “all modes of travel” under the bridge along Harlan Street, along with wider shoulders along I-70.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on a bridge repair over Interstate 70. (Credit: CDOT)

A spokeswoman for CDOT tells FOX31 the project will cost roughly $25.6 million and will be paid for by state funding, including a Colorado infrastructure bill.

Construction traffic impact

A spokeswoman for CDOT told FOX31 that the department doesn’t anticipate full closures of I-70 while the bridge is being replaced. Single and double lane closures are expected at night.

The work on the project began in late August and will run through August of 2024. Crews will work on this segment from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. CDOT said drivers can expect single-lane closures on Harlan Street and W. 48th Avenue during those times.

Drivers can expect I-70 to have shifts in traffic during the daytime work hours. Nighttime work hours will span from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. CDOT said there will be occasional full closures of Harlan Street during bridge demolition.

Governor Polis, CDOT Executive Director Shoshona Lew and other stakeholders held a news conference Tuesday to break ground on the project. You can watch the groundbreaking on FOX31 NOW in the player above.