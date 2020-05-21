Metro Denver organizations providing more food to those in need amid pandemic

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — On Wednesday morning, 1,000 boxes of food were given to those in need in just 20 minutes.

“We got here a little after 7 to start setting up. It’s kind of telling of the time right now,” said Claudine McDonald of Aurora Interfaith Community Services.

The growing need for more people needing more food is not surprising for Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.

“There are so many people who’ve never had to ask for help before that are desperate,” he said.

In Denver, the city will soon be releasing $20 million from its federal CARES Act funds to help residents and businesses impacted by the shut-down. Two million of that will go to food assistance.

The Salvation Army Intermountain Divisional Headquarters, which also operates in Denver, says the demographics of people needing food are expanding.

“People who have been donors to the Salvation Army for years upon years are now calling us saying, ‘I actually can’t make a donation. I need some help,’ said Major Mike Dickinson with the Salvation Army.

Exactly how much relief money is going where is yet to be determined. But for the people who continue to show up for food for a little relief, sooner is better.