DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween will be celebrated on Oct. 31, which is a Monday. However, many Halloween events will take place over the weekend across the Denver metro area.
Whether you are looking for a costume, a place to go trick-or-treating, or even the supernatural during this spooky season, we have you covered.
Where to trick-or-treat
Here are some places to trick-or-treat across the state:
Arvada
- 17th Annual Howl-Owen Trick or Treat & Costume contest– Oct .23
- Olde Town Arvada’s Trick or Treat Street– Oct. 28
- Trick or Trot 5K and Halloween Candy Hunt– Oct. 22
- Trunk Or Treat– Arvada- Oct. 29
Aurora
- SafeSplash Aurora (Southlands Mall) Trunk or Treat Event!– Aurora- Oct. 22
- Treat Street Presented by Orchard– Aurora- Oct. 22
- Trick Or Treat at Stanley– Aurora- Oct. 30
Broomfield
Canon City
- Boo at the Bridge– Oct. 22
Castle Rock
- Trick or Treat Yourself– Castle Rock- Oct. 27-31
Centennial
- Trick or Treat Trail– Oct. 22
Colorado Springs
- Halloween Boo Bash– Colorado Springs- Oct. 29
- Indoor Family Halloween Festival– Colorado Springs- Oct. 31
Denver
- Broncos trick-or-treat– Oct. 29
- BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade– Oct. 26
- DIY Trick or Treat Bag + Costume Party– Denver Public Library- Oct. 29
- Halloween Festival – Lowry Town Center- Oct. 31
- Trick or Treat Halloween VR Race– Denver International Airport- Oct. 31
- Trick-or-treat trail– Denver Zoo- Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28–31
Durango
- Children’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat– Oct. 31
Englewood
- Trunk or Treat– City of Englewood- Oct. 22
Erie
- Boo! On Briggs Street– Oct. 29
- Halloween Safety Stop– Erie- Oct. 31
Fort Collins
- Tiny Tot Halloween– Oct. 31
Frederick
- Tiny Terror Town– Oct. 22
Golden
- A Spooktacular Event!– Golden- Oct. 15
Henderson
- Trick or treat– Mile High Flea Market- Oct. 15
Johnstown
- Trick or Treat Street Johnstown 2022– Oct. 29
Lakewood
- BOO-MAR — Belmar– Oct. 29
- Trunk-or-Treat– Lakewood- Oct. 22
Littleton
- BOO-rific Bash & Splash– Littleton- Oct. 28
- Trick or Treat Street– Littleton- Oct. 29
Lone Tree
Longmont
- All Ages Tricks & Treats Halloween Party!– Longmont- Oct. 29
- Longmont Halloween Parade– Oct. 29
Louisville
- Halloween Spooktacular– Oct. 31
Loveland
- City of Loveland– Trick or Treat- Oct. 31
- Downtown Pumpkin Festival– Oct. 22
- Loveland Harvest Night Fun Run and Fall Festival– Oct. 29
Monte Vista
- Monte Vista Halloween Festival– Oct. 28
Palisade
- Trick or Treat Street– Oct. 31
Parker
Rifle
- Halloween Parade & Trunk or Treat– Oct. 31
Thornton
- Trunk or Treat– Thornton- Oct. 22
Vail
- Trick or Treat Trot– Oct. 31
Westminster
- Halloween Harvest Festival– Westminster- Oct. 19
Woodland Park
- Trick Or Treat In Memorial Park– Woodland Park- Oct. 28
Where to buy Halloween costumes
Here are places to find costumes in the metro area:
Disguises: A Costume Superstore
- 10500 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80215
Gott A Costume
- 15167 E Hampden Ave., Aurora, CO 80014
Party City
- Aurora: 14160 E Ellsworth Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
- Centennial: 8222 S Yosemite St., Centennial, CO 80112
- Denver: 7757 E 36th Ave., Denver, CO 80238
- Denver: 2530 S Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222
- Lakewood: 7000 W Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226
- Littleton: 7735 W Long Dr., Littleton, CO 80123
Reinke Brothers Store
- 5663 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120
Spirit Halloween
- Aurora: 15700 E Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO 80016
- Boulder: 2798 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
- Castle Rock: 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock, CO 80108
- Cherry Creek: 2500 East 1st Ave., Denver, CO 80206
- Denver: 7240 West Alaska Drive, Denver, CO 80226
- Denver: 7150 Leetsdale Drive, Denver, CO 80224
- Englewood: 705 West Hampden Ave., Englewood, CO 80110
- Fort Collins: 4336 South College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80525
- Golden: 17120 West Colfax Ave., Golden, CO 80401
- Greeley: 2000 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80631
- Highlands Ranch: 9579 S University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
- Lakewood: 1000 South Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226
- Littleton: 7301 South Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO 80120
- Littleton: 10251 West Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO 80127
- Lone Tree: 8467 South Yosemite St., Lone Tree, CO 80124
- Longmont: 1649 Main St., Longmont, CO 80501
- Loveland: 1665 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland, CO 80538
- Northfield: 8246 E Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO 80230
- Northglenn: 331 W 104th Ave., Northglenn, CO 80234
- Superior: 550 Marshall Rd., Superior, CO 80027
- Westminster: 9120 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster, CO 80021
- Westminster: 4750 West 120th Ave., Westminster, CO 80020
- Westminster: 14644 Orchard Parkway, Westminster, CO 80023
The Wizard’s Chest
- 451 Broadway, Denver
If you do not feel like going to a store to shop, there are plenty of online options for costumes, including Amazon.
Corn Mazes
- Anderson Farms– Erie
- Baseggio Family Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze– Atwood
- Colorado Kids Ranch– Monument
- Cottonwood Farm– Lafayette
- Denver Botanic Gardens
- Diana’s Pumpkin Patch Corn Maze– Canon City
- Fritzler Farm Park– La Salle
- Hankins Farms– Johnstown
- Hergenreder Farms– Longmont
- Maize in the City– Thornton
- Mazzotti Farms– Hudson
- Mile High Farms– Bennett
- Miller Farms– Platteville
- Pope Farms– Wiggins
- Pumpkins and More A-maiz-ing Farm– Holyoke
- Rock Creek Farm– Broomfield
- Rocky Mountain Pumpkin Ranch– Longmont
- Something From The Farm* (Bale maze)- Fort Collins
- Studt Farms– Grand Junction
- Terror in the Corn– Weld County
- The Patch– Elizabeth
Most popular Halloween movie in Colorado
Wishlisted, a lifestyle platform, recently put together a list of the top Halloween movies from every state by using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends.
According to the data, the number one Halloween movie in Colorado is “The Shining.” “The Shining” was a novel written by Stephen King in 1977. The movie came out in 1980.
For what it’s worth, “The Shining” is not even listed in the top 100 Halloween movies of all time on IMDB.
Colorado ghost towns
Oh, and if you are looking to take a step back in time and go on an adventure, look no further. Colorado is filled with many abandoned mining towns which many consider to be ghost towns.
From empty buildings to beautiful historic landmarks, there are adventures to behold. Check out our list of seven ghost towns in Colorado.
And while you are out and about enjoying all of the fun spooky season has to offer, be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.