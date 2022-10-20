DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween will be celebrated on Oct. 31, which is a Monday. However, many Halloween events will take place over the weekend across the Denver metro area.

Whether you are looking for a costume, a place to go trick-or-treating, or even the supernatural during this spooky season, we have you covered.

Where to trick-or-treat

Here are some places to trick-or-treat across the state:

Arvada

Aurora

Broomfield

Canon City

Castle Rock

Centennial

Colorado Springs

Denver

Durango

Englewood

Erie

Fort Collins

Frederick

Golden

Henderson

Johnstown

Lakewood

Littleton

Lone Tree

Longmont

Louisville

Loveland

Monte Vista

Palisade

Parker

Rifle

Thornton

Vail

Westminster

Woodland Park

Where to buy Halloween costumes

Here are places to find costumes in the metro area:

Disguises: A Costume Superstore

  • 10500 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80215

Gott A Costume

  • 15167 E Hampden Ave., Aurora, CO 80014

Party City

  • Aurora: 14160 E Ellsworth Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
  • Centennial: 8222 S Yosemite St., Centennial, CO 80112
  • Denver: 7757 E 36th Ave., Denver, CO 80238
  • Denver: 2530 S Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222
  • Lakewood: 7000 W Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226
  • Littleton: 7735 W Long Dr., Littleton, CO 80123

Reinke Brothers Store

  • 5663 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120

Spirit Halloween

  • Aurora: 15700 E Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO 80016
  • Boulder: 2798 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
  • Castle Rock: 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock, CO 80108
  • Cherry Creek: 2500 East 1st Ave., Denver, CO 80206
  • Denver: 7240 West Alaska Drive, Denver, CO 80226
  • Denver: 7150 Leetsdale Drive, Denver, CO 80224
  • Englewood: 705 West Hampden Ave., Englewood, CO 80110
  • Fort Collins: 4336 South College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80525
  • Golden: 17120 West Colfax Ave., Golden, CO 80401
  • Greeley: 2000 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80631
  • Highlands Ranch: 9579 S University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
  • Lakewood: 1000 South Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226
  • Littleton: 7301 South Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO 80120
  • Littleton: 10251 West Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO 80127
  • Lone Tree: 8467 South Yosemite St., Lone Tree, CO 80124
  • Longmont: 1649 Main St., Longmont, CO 80501
  • Loveland: 1665 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland, CO 80538
  • Northfield: 8246 E Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO 80230
  • Northglenn: 331 W 104th Ave., Northglenn, CO 80234
  • Superior: 550 Marshall Rd., Superior, CO 80027
  • Westminster: 9120 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster, CO 80021
  • Westminster: 4750 West 120th Ave., Westminster, CO 80020
  • Westminster: 14644 Orchard Parkway, Westminster, CO 80023

The Wizard’s Chest

  • 451 Broadway, Denver

If you do not feel like going to a store to shop, there are plenty of online options for costumes, including Amazon.

Corn Mazes

Most popular Halloween movie in Colorado

Wishlisted, a lifestyle platform, recently put together a list of the top Halloween movies from every state by using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends.

According to the data, the number one Halloween movie in Colorado is “The Shining.” “The Shining” was a novel written by Stephen King in 1977. The movie came out in 1980.

For what it’s worth, “The Shining” is not even listed in the top 100 Halloween movies of all time on IMDB.

Colorado ghost towns

Oh, and if you are looking to take a step back in time and go on an adventure, look no further. Colorado is filled with many abandoned mining towns which many consider to be ghost towns.

From empty buildings to beautiful historic landmarks, there are adventures to behold. Check out our list of seven ghost towns in Colorado.

And while you are out and about enjoying all of the fun spooky season has to offer, be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.