DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween will be celebrated on Oct. 31, which is a Monday. However, many Halloween events will take place over the weekend across the Denver metro area.

Whether you are looking for a costume, a place to go trick-or-treating, or even the supernatural during this spooky season, we have you covered.

Where to trick-or-treat

Here are some places to trick-or-treat across the state:

Arvada

Aurora

Broomfield

Trick or Treat in Broomfield City Plaza– Oct. 29

Canon City

Boo at the Bridge– Oct. 22

Castle Rock

Trick or Treat Yourself– Castle Rock- Oct. 27-31

Centennial

Trick or Treat Trail– Oct. 22

Colorado Springs

Denver

Durango

Englewood

Trunk or Treat– City of Englewood- Oct. 22

Erie

Fort Collins

Tiny Tot Halloween– Oct. 31

Frederick

Tiny Terror Town– Oct. 22

Golden

Henderson

Trick or treat– Mile High Flea Market- Oct. 15

Johnstown

Trick or Treat Street Johnstown 2022– Oct. 29

Lakewood

Littleton

Lone Tree

Longmont

Louisville

Halloween Spooktacular– Oct. 31

Loveland

Monte Vista

Monte Vista Halloween Festival– Oct. 28

Palisade

Trick or Treat Street– Oct. 31

Parker

Rifle

Thornton

Vail

Trick or Treat Trot– Oct. 31

Westminster

Halloween Harvest Festival– Westminster- Oct. 19

Woodland Park

Trick Or Treat In Memorial Park– Woodland Park- Oct. 28

Where to buy Halloween costumes

Here are places to find costumes in the metro area:

10500 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80215

15167 E Hampden Ave., Aurora, CO 80014

Aurora: 14160 E Ellsworth Ave., Aurora, CO 80012

Centennial: 8222 S Yosemite St., Centennial, CO 80112

Denver: 7757 E 36th Ave., Denver, CO 80238

Denver: 2530 S Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222

Lakewood: 7000 W Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226

Littleton: 7735 W Long Dr., Littleton, CO 80123

5663 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120

Aurora: 15700 E Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO 80016

Boulder: 2798 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

Castle Rock: 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock, CO 80108

Cherry Creek: 2500 East 1st Ave., Denver, CO 80206

Denver: 7240 West Alaska Drive, Denver, CO 80226

Denver: 7150 Leetsdale Drive, Denver, CO 80224

Englewood: 705 West Hampden Ave., Englewood, CO 80110

Fort Collins: 4336 South College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80525

Golden: 17120 West Colfax Ave., Golden, CO 80401

Greeley: 2000 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80631

Highlands Ranch: 9579 S University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Lakewood: 1000 South Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226

Littleton: 7301 South Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO 80120

Littleton: 10251 West Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO 80127

Lone Tree: 8467 South Yosemite St., Lone Tree, CO 80124

Longmont: 1649 Main St., Longmont, CO 80501

Loveland: 1665 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland, CO 80538

Northfield: 8246 E Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO 80230

Northglenn: 331 W 104th Ave., Northglenn, CO 80234

Superior: 550 Marshall Rd., Superior, CO 80027

Westminster: 9120 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster, CO 80021

Westminster: 4750 West 120th Ave., Westminster, CO 80020

Westminster: 14644 Orchard Parkway, Westminster, CO 80023

451 Broadway, Denver

If you do not feel like going to a store to shop, there are plenty of online options for costumes, including Amazon.

Corn Mazes

Most popular Halloween movie in Colorado

Wishlisted, a lifestyle platform, recently put together a list of the top Halloween movies from every state by using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends.

According to the data, the number one Halloween movie in Colorado is “The Shining.” “The Shining” was a novel written by Stephen King in 1977. The movie came out in 1980.

For what it’s worth, “The Shining” is not even listed in the top 100 Halloween movies of all time on IMDB.

Colorado ghost towns

Oh, and if you are looking to take a step back in time and go on an adventure, look no further. Colorado is filled with many abandoned mining towns which many consider to be ghost towns.

From empty buildings to beautiful historic landmarks, there are adventures to behold. Check out our list of seven ghost towns in Colorado.

And while you are out and about enjoying all of the fun spooky season has to offer, be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.