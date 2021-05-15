Metro Denver Crime Stoppers partners with FOX31 and Channel 2 to prevent identity theft at the Annual Shred-a-thon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — You’ve probably heard the saying “one man’s trash is another’s man a treasure” and when it comes to your confidential documents this couldn’t be more true!

Our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are hoping to help you prevent identity theft by making sure the information you throw away doesn’t get into the wrong hands.

Anyone can bring your confidential documents to be shredded medical documents, bank information, credit card statements, tax documents; anything with private information.

You don’t even have to get out of your car, just drive up, pop the trunk and the volunteers will safely shred all your documents.

Attendees should do the following:

· Bring confidential documents. No phonebooks, hardcover books, CD’s, DVD’s, hanging file folders, cardboard or electronics will be accepted.

· Pack confidential documents in a cardboard box or clean trash bag. Each vehicle will be limited to up to three trash bags/bankers’ box of documents. Remove binders or other non-paper contaminants; paperclips, staples and window envelopes are acceptable. Boxes and bags should be easy to lift to keep our volunteers safe from lifting injuries.

· Stay in your vehicle, but make sure that your trunk and back doors are unlocked and easy for volunteers to open quickly.

· Boxes, bags and transport containers will be given back to the attendees.

They ask that if you like, you can make a donation to Crime Stoppers, a non-profit organization that pays reward money to those who help provide info about crimes to keep our communities safe.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, from 7 a.m. to noon at three metro-area locations – Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (13101 E Broncos Parkway, Centennial), Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (200 Jefferson County Parkway, Golden) and the Westminster Police Department (9110 Yates Street, Westminster).

Since Metro Denver Crime Stoppers started hosting the Shred-a-thon in 2007, they said more than 6 million pounds of confidential documents have been safely shredded and recycled. During that same time, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has reported receiving over 70,000 anonymous tips that have been distributed to over 45 Federal, State and local law enforcement agencies, resulting in over $1,000,000 in rewards has been approved.